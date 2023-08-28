Local Economy Benefits from White Sands National Park Tourism

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with White Sands National Park Program Manager of Interpretation, Brian Powers, about tourism and local economic benefits. A recent report from the National Park Service (NPS) showed that tourism to White Sands National Park created $50,919,000 in economic benefits. He said this helps create local jobs, and they can always use more local volunteers. For more information visit - www.nps.gov/whitesands

Brian Burghart White Sands Full Moon Visit