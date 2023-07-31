Women's Intercultural Center Named "2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Women’s Intercultural Center Executive Director, Mary Carter. The Center was recently named “2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits and has been named a Top-Rated Nonprofit since 2011. Great Nonprofits is an organization that provides recommendations and reviews of charities and nonprofits. www.greatnonprofits.org.

The Women’s Intercultural Center began 30 years ago in Anthony, NM to educate and empower women through classes, workshops, training, and provide tools and resources needed for women to thrive in the border communities of Southern New Mexico and West Texas. Carter is especially proud of their success in preparing and helping residents to become naturalized U.S. citizens, and of their “Border Awareness Experience” program which provides a better understanding of the border and interaction with the people who live in the border communities of New Mexico and Texas. For more information visit www.womensinterculturalcenter.org; and on Facebook.

GreatNonprofits "2023 Top-Rated Nonprofits" award to Women's Intercultural Center