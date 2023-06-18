© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

Feminist Border Arts Film Fest at University Art Museum

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published June 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM MDT
Feminist Border Arts
/
NMSU Feminist Border Arts Film Fest - June 28

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Gender and Sexuality Studies colleagues, and (FBA) Feminist Border Arts Film Festival curators, Dr. Catherine “Cat” Jonet, and Dr. Laura A. Williams about their 8th Annual FBA Film Fest. The festival is FREE and open to the public for one day only on Wednesday, June 28th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on campus at the University Art Museum in Devasthali Hall, 1308 E. University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Visit their website for more information www.fba.nmsu.edu/film-festival; and on Instagram @genxprof; and Facebook.

Drs. Laura Williams and Catherine "Cat" Jonet at KRWG studios.
Drs. Laura Williams and Catherine "Cat" Jonet at KRWG studios.
Feminist Border Arts Film Festival Poster
Feminist Border Arts
/
Feminist Border Arts Film Festival Poster

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra