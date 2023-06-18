Feminist Border Arts Film Fest at University Art Museum

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Gender and Sexuality Studies colleagues, and (FBA) Feminist Border Arts Film Festival curators, Dr. Catherine “Cat” Jonet, and Dr. Laura A. Williams about their 8th Annual FBA Film Fest. The festival is FREE and open to the public for one day only on Wednesday, June 28th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on campus at the University Art Museum in Devasthali Hall, 1308 E. University Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Visit their website for more information www.fba.nmsu.edu/film-festival; and on Instagram @genxprof; and Facebook.

Drs. Laura Williams and Catherine "Cat" Jonet at KRWG studios.