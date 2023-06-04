FYI+ Provides FREE Summer Meals - June 5-July 14 to youth 1-18 in Doña Ana County

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Families & Youth Innovations Plus (FYI+), Director of Business & Community Engagement, Jeanne Resendez, about their services to the community. Their Summer Food Service Program begins June 5th through July 14th at over 30 locations in Doña Ana County. Now celebrating 30 years of providing FREE meals daily during summer break to youth ages 1 to 18 and adults with disabilities. Meal sites at www.summerfoodnm.org. FYI+ is a local non-profit organization with a mission to promote a safer and healthier community by focusing on families and children. Another service FYI+ provides to the community is La Vida Project – Innovative Youth Programs and Resource Center at the Downtown Mall, 118 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001. For more information visit www.fyiplusnm.org; and on Facebook at FYI Plus NM; and Instagram; or call (575)522-4004.

Jeanne Resendez /