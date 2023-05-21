© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

NRC Issues License to Holtec International to Store Radioactive Waste in NM

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published May 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM MDT
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Director of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club, Camilla Feibelman. Despite a law prohibiting the storage of nuclear waste in New Mexico, a license was given to Holtec International by the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to store the nation’s entire high-level nuclear waste in our state. More information at www.riograndesierraclub.org and on Facebook.

