© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

"The Heart of the Arts" in Downtown Las Cruces

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM MDT
Araceli Solis - DAARTS Exec Director at KRWG studio.jpg

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Doña Ana Arts Council’s new Executive Director, Araceli Solis, about her role in the arts, and goals for the Council. An educator for twenty-four years, she is now leading “The Heart of the Arts” in downtown Las Cruces to get the arts thriving with more diversity and inclusion. More information and schedules are on their website www.daarts.org, and on Facebook.

Facebook Post Earth Day Invest In Our Planet - 1
Araceli Solis
/
Invest in the Heart of the Arts - DAAC

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra