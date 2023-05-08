Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Doña Ana Arts Council’s new Executive Director, Araceli Solis, about her role in the arts, and goals for the Council. An educator for twenty-four years, she is now leading “The Heart of the Arts” in downtown Las Cruces to get the arts thriving with more diversity and inclusion. More information and schedules are on their website www.daarts.org, and on Facebook.

Araceli Solis / Invest in the Heart of the Arts - DAAC