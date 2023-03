Advocating for Women Farmworkers as we Commemorate Women's History Month

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with with Colonias Development Council (CDC) Executive Director, Dr. Diana Bustamente, about Alianza Nacional de Campesinas (national alliance of women farmworkers), New Mexico Coalition of Agricultural Workers and Advocates (NM CAWA), CDC’s Integrated Services for Immigration Families program (ISIF), CDC’s Promotoras de Apoyo Familiar (PAF), and the National Convivencia (gathering) of women farmworkers in Washington, D.C. on April 14-18, advocating for their human rights. For more information visit: www.alianzanacionaldecampesinas.org; www.coloniasnm.org; and New Mexico Coalition of Agricultural Workers and Advocates (NM CAWA) on Facebook.