Five Local Women Honored on International Women's Day

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Women’s Suffrage Alliance Organizer, Eileen K. VanWie, about National Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day March 8th celebration with the theme “Unfinished Business: Women’s Power of Persistence,” hosted by the Doña Ana Arts Council and the Southern New Mexico Women’s Suffrage Alliance. The celebration recognizes the accomplishments and persistence of five local women – Julie Castillo, NMSU Student; Yahoda Latkar, Artist & NMSU Student; Rabbi Evette Lutman – Temple Beth-El; Arlean Murillo – SW Regional Crisis Specialist; and Claudia Rodriguez – Education Advocate – Women’s Intercultural Center. There will be reception, a story-telling session, and a Q&A segment moderated by El Paso reporter Mónica Ortiz Uribe who specializes in the U.S./Mexico Border and the American Southwest. The event will be held in the Doña Ana Arts Council Art Gallery at 230 South Water Street in the Las Cruces Arts and Cultural District. Seating is limited so reservations are required by Monday, March 6th. Please send your RSVP to DAAC Gallery Manager Penny Peace at gallery@daarts.org or call 575-523-6403.

Eileen VanWie / Eileen K. VanWie, Southern New Mexico Women's Suffrage Alliance Organizer