"Billy the Kid Festival" in Las Cruces - Rio Grande Theatre - February 24-26

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Friends of Pat Garrett Board of Directors members, Karla Steen, and Dan Crow, musical duo “Crow and Karla,” to talk to us about the “2023 Billy the Kid Festival.” Previously known as the “Pat Garrett Western Heritage Festival,” the “Billy the Kid Festival” will be presented by the Doña Ana County Historical Society and the Friends of Pat Garrett at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM, February 24th - 26th.

Emily Guerra / Dan Crow and Karla Steen at KRWG studios.

The three-day festival begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 24th with a live play, “The Trial of Billy the Kid” written by David G. Thomas, and directed by Ross Marks, award-winning filmmaker, and professor at New Mexico State University’s Creative Media Institute.

On Saturday, February 25th at 1 p.m. a showing of the movie “Young Guns;” at 7 p.m. a live musical presentation “Sing the Legend” by CROW AND KARLA.

On Sunday, February 26th at 2 p.m. is the matinee performance of the play “The Trial of Billy the Kid; followed by a presentation by Scott Davis, “Remembering Pat Garrett; then at 4 p.m. David G. Thomas presents, “Billy’s Murder Trial, A Historical Perspective.”

Tickets are available online at www.riograndetheatre.org or at the door. More information www.friendsofpatgarrett.com and on Facebook @ Doña Ana County Historical Society.