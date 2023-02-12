NMSU's Annual Research and Creativity Week has more for everyone - February 21-25, 2023

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Research Council Chair, and Professor of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Efren Delgado, about NMSU’s Annual Research and Creativity Week, February 21-25. The theme this year, “Research and Creativity Across Borders,” will include interdisciplinary, regional, national, and international research. There will be over 160 presentations, and several keynote speakers. The entire community will have the opportunity to participate in cultural events starting Monday evening, February 20th with a poetry reading at Grounded in downtown Las Cruces, as well as musical events at NMSU’s Atkinson Recital Hall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More information and schedule of events available at https://research.nmsu.edu/News/RCW/index.html.