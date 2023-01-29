© 2023 KRWG
The Midwestern Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War by NMSU Journalism Professor.

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published January 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST
Mary M. Cronin and Debra Reddin van Tuyll
"The Midwestern Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War" edited by Debra Reddin van Tuyll and Mary M. Cronin

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Department of Journalism and Media Studies Professor and author, Mary M. Cronin Lamonica, about the press and reporting during the American Civil War 200 years ago. She co-edited a recent book with Debra Reddin van Tuyll – “The Midwestern Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War,” the second of a two-book volume, the first book was published in 2021- “The Western Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War.” Both books available through Amazon.com.

"The Western Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War" edited by Mary M. Cronin & Debra Reddin van Tuyll.

