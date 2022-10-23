Health Action New Mexico Helps Rural Communities With Broadband Access

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Health Action New Mexico Southern New Mexico Outreach Coordinator, Loren H. Schoonover, about their recent town hall meeting on broadband in Anthony, NM with community members. Local, state, and federal experts attended to give updates and answer questions from the community. She said there were major concerns about internet service with telehealth and telemedicine especially with telehealth and telemedicine. A broadband infrastructure will address issues of affordable, digital equity, and create several new, well-paying jobs. Health Action New Mexico is a consumer advocacy agency, a local non-profit organization founded in 1995 as a coalition to achieve access to health care and fight Medicaid cuts. Their website is healthactionnm.org.