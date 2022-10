Local Non-profit will discuss Equity in Conservation, Public Land Policy at NMSUCCESS

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project Executive Director, Ángel Peña, about their participation in New Mexico State University Climate Change Education Speaker Series-NMSUCCESS, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26th at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum Auditorium. Peña and Nuestra Tierra Communications Coordinator, Esperanza Uriarte, will lead the talk with their theme “Redefining Conservation: Instilling Community in Public Land Policy.” Nuestra Tierra, which means “our land” in Spanish, is a Las Cruces 501c3 non-profit organization which began in 2017 to inspire Hispanic youth and New Mexican families to conserve our landscapes and culture for future generations. NMSUCCESS visit https://sustainability.nmsu.edu/nmsuccess/; Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project website is nuestra-tierra.org; on Facebook @NuestraTierraCP.