Desierto. Arte. Archivo. - an exhibit at the Branigan Cultural Center October 7 - December 31.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Desierto.Arte.Archivo Exhibit Curator, Dr. Ma. Eugenia Hernández-Sánchez, about the opening at the Branigan Cultural Center, Friday, October 7th with a reception at 5 p.m. at 501 North Main Street in Las Cruces. Coordinated by professors from the Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad Juárez, the exhibit features individual and collective arts-based on the Chihuahuan Desert socially and ecologically, featuring desert dwellers in peril of extinction – flora, fauna, mineral, and human from sixteen artists. More information at museums.las-cruces.org and on Facebook – IADA official (El Instituto de Arquitectura, Diseño y Arte)