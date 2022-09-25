NMSU's "Strengthening Border Families Research Project"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Associate Professor in the School of Social Work, Megan Finno-Velasquez, also Director of The Center on Immigration and Child Welfare about a study funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Brindle Foundation. The NMSU’s “Strengthening Border Families Research Study” is with the help of Community Partners: Jardin de Los Niños, Ngage New Mexico, NM Café, and Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico. The study is to learn about the experiences of immigrant families with young children in Doña Ana County in trying to access supportive services. Interested participants can access information in both English and Spanish at Child Welfare Immigration.org; cimmcw.org; & Facebook. Sign up with research consultant – Michelle Adames, micsaenz@nmsu.edu, 575-386-5969; or with interviewers – Kathy Flores, keflores@nmsu.edu, 575-636-2770; Theresa Saenz, tsaenz75@nmsu.edu, 575-323-1665; or Idalia Soto, idalia05@nmsu.edu, 575-652-6736.