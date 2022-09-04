© 2022 KRWG
PUENTES

Traveling Mariachi Memoirs - two fillms at the historic Fountain Theatre - September 15th

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published September 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM MDT
Barbara Bustillos-Cogswell
Courtesy of Barbara Bustillos Cogswell
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Tucson-based Independent Filmmaker, Barbara Bustillos-Cogswell, about the screening of two of her films in the “Traveling Mariachi Memoirs” at the historic Fountain Theatre at 2469 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, New Mexico, on Thursday, September 15th, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The inaugural film screenings, sponsored by the Las Cruces International Conference and the Mesilla Valley Film Society, will be a scholarship fundraiser for the upcoming Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference on November 9th - 12th, at New Mexico State University’s Pan American Center multi-purpose arena. The spectacular concert headliner on Friday, November 11th will be Shaila Dúrcal, accompanied by Mariachi Cobre from Epcot Center in Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and also performing will be Mariachi Femeníl Flores Mexicanas from El Paso, Texas. www.lascrucesmariachi.org

Courtesy of Barbara Bustillos Cogswell
Lupita Infante and Barbara Bustillos Cogswell at the Tucson International Mariachi Conference May, 2022

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
