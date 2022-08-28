NMSU's College Assistance Migrant Program receives $2.4 million 5-year Grant.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Director, Martha Estrada, about their recently received $2.4 million five-year grant as they start their 21st year at NMSU in assisting students. Since 2002, CAMP has served the post-secondary educational needs of migrant and seasonal farmworkers, dairy workers, and ranch workers from across New Mexico and far West Texas. Estrada says they hire peer educators called COMPAS, Cultivating Opportunities Through Mentoring Program & Academic Success, to help students. www.camp.nmsu.edu

