PUENTES

Mariachi Plata de WNMU placed 2nd at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published July 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM MDT
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Western New Mexico University Music Program Coordinator, Bryant Chaffino, he is also the Director of Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University. Mariachi Plata placed second in the overall category at the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque’s regional conference for mariachi and folklorico performers on July 15th on their 5th year competition. The student ensemble played a medley of their Mariachi Plata de WNMU theme, “El Gavilancillo” and “El Gavilan” and closed with the famous Juan Gabriel song “Te Dedico Esta Canción.” The entire Showcase Competition is available on Facebook-Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque; and on www.wnmu.edu.

