"Gala in the Garden" Fundraiser will help Grant County's Largest Food Pantry

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with The Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability Executive Director, Dave Chandler, about the Center and their “Gala in the Garden” fundraiser Saturday, July 23rd. The event will be held at 6 p.m. in the garden of The Commons, 501 East 13th Street in Silver City featuring food, live music, and a silent auction. The Commons is Grant County’s largest food pantry with three part-time staff and over 60 volunteers serving over 600 households per month at five different food pantries in Silver City, Cliff-Gila area and Hachita. Tickets and information available at www.thecommonsgrantcounty.org and on Facebook.