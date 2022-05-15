Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with one of the Founders of the Las Cruces Ukes, Kahuna Grande Cheryl Fallstead. The Las Cruces UkeFest returns live again after the pandemic with a live concert at the New Mexico State University Atkinson Recital Hall, Friday, May 20th at 7 p.m. The festival continues Saturday morning at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum with three workshops, lunch, a Saturday night jam session, including a marketplace through Sunday, May 22nd. Registration closes Thursday May 19th and can be completed online through their website lascrucesukes@gmail.com. Registration is limited to 100 people. All attendees must email proof of full COVID vaccinations. Ukulele lovers 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are included in a full-festival registration.