The Future of Clean/Electric Vehicles Statewide

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with (SWEEP) Southwest Energy Efficiency Project New Mexico Representative, Tammy Fiebelkorn, she is also Albuquerque City Councilor for District 7, about the future of clean cars statewide. SWEEP is one of 35 organizations in the New Mexico Clean Cars Clean Air coalition which support the clean cars rulemaking process. This will increase the availability of electronic vehicles throughout New Mexico while decreasing direct air pollution. The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board and the City of Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board will hold hearings on May 4th and 5th to consider the Clean Car Rule proposed by Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham. More information at nmcleancarscleanair.com; swenergy.org

