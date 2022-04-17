Ecological Awareness about Climate Change and Human Migration on Earth Day

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Holy Cross Retreat Center Director, Fr. Tom Smith, about the impact of climate change, ecological awareness and their first Earth Day Commemoration. There will be two events to commemorate Earth Day – Friday, April 22nd at 6:30 p.m. with an Interfaith Service to pray for a common respect of our planet and action to improve our ecological awareness. Leaders from various faith groups will lead through music, prayer, and a reflection by Rev. Canon Dr. Henry Atkins, of the Episcopal Church, followed by a small reception. On Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be ten presenters giving practical information about planting trees and seeds in the desert, pruning roses, conserving water, appreciating our parks, composting, etc. and an opportunity to help paint a mural, plant a tree, and talk with an owner of an electric car. Events are free and open to all families at Holy Cross Retreat Center, 600 Holy Cross Road, Mesilla Park, NM 88047. More information at holycrosretreat.org.