Breaking Stereotypes at 69th Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies Conference

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Professor of Latin American History, Dr. Íñigo García-Bryce, about the 69th Annual Rocky Mountain Council for Latin American Studies (RMCLAS) Conference in Las Cruces. Sponsored by NMSU’s Center for Latin America Border Studies, this year the Conference will be “hybrid.” Scholars and graduate students will have the opportunity to share original research on Latin America, featuring 43 panels and 150 presenters, including participants from foreign countries, such as Mexico and Brazil. Attendance is FREE to students, faculty, and the community starting Wednesday, April 6th through Saturday, April 9th. Presenters will be able to attend online or in person at New Mexico State University’s Corbett Center. For more information visit rmclas.org or clabs.nmsu.edu or on Facebook.