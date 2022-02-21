© 2022 KRWG
Puentes: Camerata del Sol - Pandemic Performances

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 21, 2022
Camerata del Sol

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Camerata Del Sol Ensemble and String Orchestra Executive Director Amalia Zeitlin and Artistic Director Daniel Vega-Albela about their performances. Camerata Del Sol was founded by New Mexico State University Professor and Latin Grammy award winning violinist Daniel Vega-Albela. During the pandemic they created virtual classes and performances, as well as Driveway Serenades. This weekend they will have live performances in El Paso on Friday, February 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Women’s Club of El Paso, 1400 N. Mesa Street, and on Saturday, February 26th at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces, 200 E. Boutz, free admission. The production “Music of Baroque Women” will feature historically overlooked Baroque women composers with soprano and harpsichord soloists. A pre-concert talk on Artemisia Genteleschi one hour before each performance will be presented by Kathleen Key. Tickets and information available on their website cameratadelsol.org and on Facebook. Camerata Del Sol is part of New Mexico Advocates for the Arts, a non-profit organization in Las Cruces.

Emily Guerra
