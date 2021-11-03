Yvonne Flores Reelected To District 6 Las Cruces City Council Seat

Las Cruces City Councilor Yvonne Flores won reelection in District 6 with 54% of the vote.

City Councilor Yvonne Flores will remain the District 6 representative on the Las Cruces City Council, beating opponent William Beerman. Flores says her past experience on the council will enable her to be a more effective representative.

“I'll be more efficient just having the experience of knowing how to work with people,” Flores said. “Because I thought I would only run for one term… but the mayor said to me it takes a while to really learn how everything really works. He says it takes about two or three years, and he was absolutely right.”

Flores says her top priorities for the next term include an even greater focus on open space preservation and a larger push for attainable housing in public spaces.