Your Legislators: New Mexico State Senator Bill Soules

The 13th season of "Your Legislators" premieres this weekend. District 37 Democratic State Senator Bill Soules is our first guest this season. Senator Soules talked with Anthony Moreno about issues in education and also legislation that he is working on to create a "special liquor license" in the state. Watch Your Legislators Saturdays at noon and Sunday mornings at 9:30 on television from KRWG Public Media.

