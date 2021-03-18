On this episode of "Your Legislators," Anthony Moreno talks with New Mexico District 38 Democratic State Senator Carrie Hamblen about how COVID-19 has impacted the legislative session, paid sick leave legislation, and recreational marijuana bills being discussed this session. We also hear Senator Hamblen's thoughts on the Biden Adminstration hitting the pause button on new oil and gas leases on public lands.
Your Legislators 2021 Episode 9 Featuring New Mexico State Senator Carrie Hamblen
By Anthony Moreno • 31 minutes ago