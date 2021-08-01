A Young Literary Star Makes His Posthumous Debut With 'Afterparties'

"'Would we even know English without Judge Judy?'" asks a character from the new short story collection Afterparties. It happens during a scene where two Cambodian American cousins, Maly and Ves, are hiding out from a boring and stuffy family function. Instead, they decide to break into a closed video store, smoke weed and chill out, eventually sliding into those types of conversations you get into with certain family members that bounce between talking trash and accidentally unpacking some deep baggage. "'Guess it's the only way we survived,'" the other replies.

Afterparties is the highly anticipated debut book by writer Anthony Veasna So, who died in December, at the age of 28, of a drug overdose. As a young, queer Cambodian American writer, So wrote about the big questions of his ethnic identity, Khmer: How do you live in the aftermath of the Cambodian Genocide? How do you bridge the gap between a generation fine with just surviving and one that wants more? What does it even mean to be Khmer?

"He doesn't give us an easy answer, but he does ask the questions which reflect some kind of truth," says Monica Sok, a fellow Cambodian American writer and a friend of So's. But he didn't ask these questions for the sake of suffocating everything else there is about living. "Afterparties is probably our first celebrated queer Khmer American fiction that goes beyond survival literature," she says—meaning writing whose main concern is: how do I make it through this alive?

Instead, the characters in Afterparties have other interests. In one story, a teacher navigates his new relationship with a more upwardly-mobile Cambodian American do-gooder tech type: "He spent his days....reading articles about diversifying Silicon Valley with more brown faces, as if that brown-ness could make the whole tech industry any less absurd, grotesque, and frivolous." In another, a washed-up badminton star adjusts to being a low-level legend.

In the opening story, "Three Women of Chuck's Donuts," two young sisters reminisce coldly about their father, who left them to start a new family: "'He said marriage is like the show Survivor, where you make alliances in order to live longer. He thought Survivor was actually the most Khmer thing possible, and he would definitely win it, because the genocide was the best training he could've got'".

There's a bleak humor to the way So mixes the serious and frivolous. The writer Dana Spiotta taught So at Syracuse University, where he got his MFA. She says this was key to his writing. It was its own colloquial language—"a way to talk about the generational difference and the tension there, and also the burden of it and the responsibility," she says.

Sometimes, these big ideas would be too much. The writer Jonathan Dee, another teacher of So's at Syracuse University, got to read the first 75 pages of the novel So was working on. "And my note on those pages was a note that I frequently gave him, which is every idea in this is great. There are just too many ideas," he says. "And, of course, I can't help but feel pretty wistful about that advice now, like, don't worry you're going to have lots more novels."

There will, however, be more works by So coming out soon. His publisher, Ecco, is planning on publishing a collection currently titled Songs on Endless Repeat, which will compile chapters from the unfinished novel as well as non-fiction pieces.



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Anthony Veasna So was a young, promising writer out of the Bay Area. As a queer Cambodian American, he wrote about people living not just in the aftermath of the Cambodian genocide but beyond it. So died in December after a drug overdose. He was only 28 years old. His debut short story collection is called "Afterparties," and it's out this week. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.

ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: "Afterparties" opens with the story of "Three Women Of Chuck's Donuts." It follows Sothy and her two daughters, Kayley and Tevy, who run a doughnut shop in a crappy part of town. The two daughters, who are 12 and 16, are minding the register when a man comes in and orders an apple fritter. This story was first published in The New Yorker, and Anthony Veasna So recorded a reading.

ANTHONY VEASNA SO: (Reading) The man ignores them both, sits down at a booth and proceeds to stare out the window at the busted potential of this small city's downtown.

LIMBONG: The man leaves without touching his fritter. He comes back the next day, same thing. Same booth, same fritter, then leaves. This happens a few more times, and the girls start to get invested in him. They suspect he might belong to the same Cambodian ethnic group as them, Khmer, which leads the older daughter, Tevy, to wonder what being Khmer even means.

SO: (Reading) Throughout her 16 years of life, her parents' ability to intuit all aspects of being Khmer or emphatically not being Khmer has always amazed and frustrated Tevy. She'd do something as simple as drink a glass of ice water. And her father, from across the room, would bellow, there were no ice cubes in the genocide. Then he'd lament, how did my kids become so not Khmer? - before bursting into rueful laughter. Other times, she'd eat a piece of dried fish or scratch her scalp or walk with a certain gait and her father would smile and say, now I know you are Khmer.

LIMBONG: Whether or not you put ice cubes in your water or if you eat dried fish, these things aren't serious markers of ethnic identity unless they are.

MONICA SOK: He doesn't give us an easy answer, but he does ask the questions, which reflects some kind of truth.

LIMBONG: Monica Sok is a writer and was a friend of So's. She says he had a way of asking these big questions about Khmer identity and all that that means without it overshadowing all the other aspects of life.

SOK: "Afterparties" is probably our first celebrated queer Khmer American fiction that goes beyond survival literature.

LIMBONG: You know, stories that are solely about how to make it through this alive. Instead, the characters in "Afterparties" have other interests, for better or worse. They range from good-for-nothing men to overachieving pygmies to listless dirtbags to slightly hornier dirtbags.

SOK: They are people who are lost, don't know what they're doing with their lives, are stuck working in their dad's auto repair shop.

LIMBONG: In that story specifically, called "This Shop," the problem isn't with the dad or the auto repair shop. Instead, the main character simply cannot decide what he wants. After hooking up with a guy from his childhood, So writes, I felt giddy to be having sex with a cooler older guy from my youth who listened to bands like The Mars Volta. If only my closeted, sex-deprived self from high school could see me now, I sometimes thought before realizing, yet again, how dumb it was to think that way about Paul, a closeted gay guy too scared to break up with his first girlfriend. Plus, the Mars Volta actually sucks.

Dana Spiotta is an author and taught So at the Syracuse University Creative Writing Program. She says lines with references like these butted up against the generational trauma of the genocide were key to his writing.

DANA SPIOTTA: He would put in references to genocide and the Mahs (ph) and the gongs and Buddha and monks and Pol Pot, but then there would be Funyuns and Kanye and Simpsons and PlayStations. So it was this constant mixing of those things, and I think it really became, in the language - that colloquial language, a way to talk about the generational difference and the tension there and also the burden of it and the responsibility.

LIMBONG: Another one of his teachers at Syracuse, the writer Jonathan Dee, said So tried to do a lot with his writing, at times, too much. Dee actually got to read the first 75 pages of a novel So was working on.

JONATHAN DEE: And my note on those pages was a note that I frequently gave him, which is, every idea in this is great. There are just too many ideas.

LIMBONG: Like a lot of writers, particularly young ones, So had a lot to say and wanted to get it all out there.

DEE: And, of course, you know, I mean, I can't help but feel pretty wistful about that advice now. You know, like, don't worry, you're going to have lots more novels to write. But yeah, that was characteristic of him.

LIMBONG: Dee says So's characters reflected the writer himself, caught between the weight of the past and the need to escape from it. Of course, there's no real escape. The next best option is to try and, as So puts it, reach beyond the realm of survival. Andrew Limbong, NPR News.

