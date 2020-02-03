WNMU Moves Forward On Capital Projects

The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents approved the university president’s 2019-2020 evaluation form and performance goals, the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Audit Report, the Fiscal Year 2020 Quarter 2 Financial Certification, the Revised Capital Projects Transmittal for Harlan Hall (Phase III), and the Capital Projects Transmittal for Altamirano Field Turf during a meeting at the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe on Thursday, January 30, following Grant County Day at the legislature.

“We’ve moved the president’s evaluation form to be connected with the strategic plan,” said WNMU regent Dr. Mary Hotvedt, who presented the evaluation form and performance goals action item.

Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle reviewed the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Audit Report, which showed a negative net position because of a new requirement regarding how pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits liabilities are accounted for. “The change in net position from a positive number to a negative number was seen across all universities,” Riddle said.

Of the Fiscal Year 2020 Quarter 2 Financial Certification, Riddle said WNMU has no significant variances in the budget that haven’t been brought forward to the regents.

The change to the capital projects transmittal for Harlan Hall (Phase III) was due to an energy-savings addition. The construction is expected to be completed in 2021, and to ensure it remains on schedule, the $1.5 million difference will be fronted by WNMU, which will be reimbursed for that portion of the project. “We don’t want to keep our students out of Harlan Hall any longer than we have to,” Riddle said.

The regents approved a capital projects transmittal for Altamirano Field turf to open the space up for other purposes for academic departments and also community members. “Because of the wear and tear of use, the field can currently only be used for games. This is important so we’re able to use this space 100% of the year,” Riddle said.

The board heard reports from Dr. Shepard, the presidents of both Faculty and Staff Senate, and also the president of WNMU student government.

Most of the meeting was spent in conversation with legislators and higher education leaders from around the state, who discussed this year’s budget-focused legislative session. Requests WNMU made of the state include support to build on existing programs and create the WNMU Early Childhood Center of Excellence, add a Student Veteran’s Center, increase campus safety, and construct a WNMU Deming Learning Center.