WNMU Approves Tuition Adjustment

Silver City, NM – The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents today deliberated and unanimously approved the 2019-2020 student fee proposal, budget and a tuition revision, in response to the state Legislature’s mandate of public colleges and universities to provide employees throughout New Mexico a wage increase, impacting both regular full-time exempt and regular full-time nonexempt employees. Today’s vote by the Regents was predicated upon the WNMU Board of Regents Finance Committee’s recommendation.

Next fiscal year’s budget recommendations include an across-the-board 4% bump in compensation for WNMU employees. This transition includes aligning regular, full-time nonexempt employees beyond the new minimum wage of $9.00 per hour to the 2023 state-mandated minimum wage of $12.00 per hour, legislative action signed into law earlier this month by Governor Lujan Grisham and partially funded by the state at 55.9%.

“This budget adjustment will allow the University to not only retain our incredibly talented faculty and staff but allow us to offer more competitive employment packages to ensure we attract the best and brightest from around the world to WNMU,” said President Joseph Shepard.

The new tuition amounts to a flat $10.00 addition per credit hour for both resident and nonresident students, impacting students enrolled full time and part time, respectively. The new per-credit-hour tuition for a resident undergraduate will move from $163.63 to $173.63 with an overall uptick of 3.96% for a full-time undergraduate student. Following several days of student fee hearings earlier in the year and presentations from various on-campus departments, students will not incur any increase in student fees going into the 2019-2020 academic year.

“Western New Mexico University continues to remain one of the most competitively priced institutions in the nation and we continue to look for ways to ensure our students and their families feel they are getting the best product for their investment,” said President Shepard.

The 2019-2020 tuition modification will not have an impact on nonresident full-time undergraduate or nonresident full-time graduate students.

Vice President for Business Affairs Kelley Riddle acknowledged the additional action to also continue WNMU’s Tuition Guarantee Program. “The renewal of our tuition guarantee means those qualified students are grandfathered into their current rates and will not be affected by next year’s budget revision and the program will continue to cover incoming students at the new 2019-2020 rate,” she said.

The Regents agreed to meet again on Thursday, May 9, a day prior to Western New Mexico University’s 2019 spring commencement ceremony in Old James Stadium.