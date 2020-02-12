Winter Weather Causes Late Starts

Winter weather has caused delays across our region.
These school districts will have a two-hour delay this morning:
Las Cruces Public Schools
Las Cruces Catholic Schools
Gadsden Independent School District
Hatch Valley Public Schools
Silver Consolidated Schools
Alamogordo Public Schools
El Paso Independent School District
Socorro Independent School District
Ylseta Independent School District
El Paso Catholic Schools
Colleges starting late at 10:
NMSU’s Las Cruces and Alamogordo Campus
Doña Ana Community College
UTEP
El Paso Community College also will also open late at
City and Governments are opening late:
Las Cruces City and Doña Ana County Government offices will open late at 10.
Las Cruces Road Runner Transit starts late at 8:30.
Also, White Sands Missile Range will have a late start at 9.