Winter Weather Causes Late Starts

Winter weather has caused delays across our region.

These school districts will have a two-hour delay this morning:

Las Cruces Public Schools

Las Cruces Catholic Schools

Gadsden Independent School District

Hatch Valley Public Schools

Silver Consolidated Schools

Alamogordo Public Schools

El Paso Independent School District

Socorro Independent School District

Ylseta Independent School District

El Paso Catholic Schools

Colleges starting late at 10:

NMSU’s Las Cruces and Alamogordo Campus

Doña Ana Community College

UTEP

El Paso Community College also will also open late at

City and Governments are opening late:

Las Cruces City and Doña Ana County Government offices will open late at 10.

Las Cruces Road Runner Transit starts late at 8:30.

Also, White Sands Missile Range will have a late start at 9.