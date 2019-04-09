White Sands Missile Range Closed Wednesday Due To Predicted High Winds

Due to predicted extreme winds tomorrow, the Commanding General has directed that White Sands Missile Range will be closed April 10.

Organizations and units will determine which of their activities must continue to operate despite this installation closure and if they require their emergency essential personnel to report for work.

Personnel should seek further guidance from their supervisors in regards to their personnel status.

WSMR leadership considers the safety of its workforce to be a priority and

encourages all personnel to exercise caution in inclement weather

conditions.