The University of Texas El Paso's Centennial Museum exhibit "Where the World Met the Border: El Paso's First Ward" showcases the roots of El Paso's First Ward.

Michael Hernandez spoke with Dr. David Dorado Romo, an author and Borderlands historian, and Centennial Museum Director Daniel Carey-Whalen about the history of the city's first neighborhood.

The exhibit is on display through April 27.