Voting, Now More than Ever, the Cornerstone of Democracy

Commentary: The Voting Rights Act was signed 55 years ago this August, largely in response to the non-violent civil rights demonstrations of the early 1960s to address centuries of racial injustice. During the iconic march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery, the American public witnessed the savage beating of Rep. John Lewis and other Black citizens who were simply asking for the rights guaranteed by the 14th and 15th amendments.

Enacted on a bipartisan basis, and signed on August 8th, 1965, the Voting Rights Act was an affirmation that our democracy can only live up to the founders’ ideas of freedom and justice for all when every eligible citizen can vote.

The right to vote that the late Rep. Lewis, Reverend C.T. Vivian, others fought for is under siege in many states, where new versions of poll taxes and literacy tests are making it difficult to vote in communities of color, according to the US Commission on Civil Rights.

Since the Supreme Court decided Shelby County v. Holder in 2013, Common Cause has found a disturbing trend toward excessive voter purges, selective poll closures, impossible voter identification requirements, and shortened early voting periods. The restrictions supposedly prevent voter fraud, which, while a legitimate concern, is rare.

Rep. Lewis, along with dozens of organizations, including Common Cause, fought to prevent the further erosion of voting rights which Shelby v. Holder set in motion when it removed the requirement that states and localities with a history of discrimination must pre-clear changes in election procedure with US Department of Justice or a federal court.

Since that time, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and others have made it more difficult to vote by requiring exact signature matches on multiple documents, the payment of fines, and tightened identification requirements. Tens of thousands of voters have been disenfranchised.

To address the problem, Rep. Lewis led the House in the passage of the Voting Rights Advancement Act, HR 4. The measure would restore the preclearance provision of the Voting Rights Act. It has been on Senator Mitch McConnell’s desk for 230 days, and should be top priority for the next congress.

Although New Mexico was under the preclearance requirement for discrimination against Native Americans in the northwest part of the state and Hispanic voters on the east side in the 1980s and 90s, the requirement was removed in 2000 after years of compliance. New Mexico—on a bipartisan basis—has a record of expanding access to the ballot.

Over the years, we have made it easier to register at the Motor Vehicle Division or online, and now citizens can register during the early voting period. In 2022, New Mexicans will be able to register on Election Day. Early voting occurs for two weeks before Election Day, and convenience centers can accommodate voters from various precincts within the county. No excuse is needed to vote absentee, and during the 2020 election, some clerks are mailing applications to voters starting September 14. Registered voters can also request an application online from the Secretary of State. The state has also instituted security measures to guard against fraud, and for years, has used paper ballots, which can be recounted more easily.

Free and fair elections are the foundation of a healthy democracy, and the right to vote is the bedrock on which this foundation rests. New Mexico is doing well—but it’s time to fortify voting rights in law. It would be a tribute to one of America’s true heroes—Rep. Lewis.

Common Cause is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; to promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and to empower all people to make their voices heard as equals in the political process.