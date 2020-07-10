Volunteers collaborate with community partners to map hottest places in Las Cruces

Volunteers from the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico State University, and the community will hit the streets of Las Cruces on Friday, July 10, 2020 to collect data about the distribution of heat as part of a national effort to map where people are most at risk during extreme heat waves. This project is co-sponsored by the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, NMSU Climate Center, and the City of Las Cruces. It is funded through a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant.

Using specially designed thermal sensors mounted on their own cars or bicycles, these 'street scientists' are driving prescribed routes to record surrounding temperatures and humidity during three one-hour blocks (6 am, 3pm and 7pm).

“By measuring temperatures in tens of thousands of locations throughout a city, we can map what areas are hottest, and make deductions about the reasons behind those patterns,” according to NM State Climatologist, Dr. Dave Dubois.

“Making cities cooler can improve the quality of life for years to come.” said CEO/President of Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, Carrie Hamblen. “Incorporating reflective roofs and surfaces, adding more trees for shade, using storm water harvesting, and engaging in urban design planning are approaches that we, as a community, can begin to adopt to reduce our hot spots.”

In addition to this data study, the City of Las Cruces Sustainability Office wants to learn how higher temperatures are affecting the community’s comfort outside and in the home and is encouraging residents to take an anonymous, 5- minute Summer Heat Survey or Encuesta del Calor de Verano. As an added incentive, respondents will have an opportunity to enter a drawing, presented by the Green Chamber of Commerce, for $10 gift cards to local businesses. For questions or a mail-in survey option, leave a message for Lisa at 575/541-2177.

For more info, visit CAPA Heat Watch.