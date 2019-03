Spring has sprung! Hi, I’m Edmundo Resendez your host and it is time for KRWG’s Gardening Confidential. What makes your desert garden grow? Whether you have a green thumb or would like to have one, Jeff Anderson with the Cooperative Extension Service at NMSU is our special guest and he is here to offer tips to be a successful gardener in our region.

KRWG's Gardening Confidential Hour 1

KRWG's Gardening Confidential Hour 2

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.