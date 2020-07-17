Related Program: Voice Of The Public Voice of the Public - Aggie Athletics By KC Counts • 1 minute ago Related Program: Voice Of The Public ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 57:31 Voice of the Public with NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia, Football Coach Doug Martin, Volleyball Coach Mike Jordan and comments from men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans. Voice of the Public with NMSU Athletics Director Mario Moccia, Football Coach Doug Martin, Volleyball Coach Mike Jordan and comments from men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.