Visitation restrictions eased at some New Mexico hospitals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Citing downward trends in new COVID-19 cases, visitation restrictions at some New Mexico hospitals are being eased for non-coronavirus patients. Top administrators with some of the largest health care networks in the state said Monday that the changes include longer visiting hours and in some cases more than one person will be allowed in. Still, they noted that while the daily case totals have been declining, the seven-day rolling average of infections in New Mexico remains higher now that it was last spring and summer. They urged people to continue wearing masks and to keep their distance from others.