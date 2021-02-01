Virgin Galatic Eyes Test Flight This Month From Spaceport America

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has set the date for a rocket-powered test flight this month in southern New Mexico following work to correct a problem that prevented ignition on its last attempt.

The company says Monday the flight window will open Feb. 13, with opportunities to fly through the remainder of the month.

The spaceship will be flown by two pilots and carry research payloads under a NASA program.

The problem occurred Dec. 12 on what was planned to be the spacecraft’s first flight into space from Spaceport America. Instead, its computer triggered a fail-safe scenario that prevented ignition and the craft safely glided to a landing.