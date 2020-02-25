Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its space flights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Virgin Galactic has received nearly 8,000 online reservations of interest since its first successful test flight into space 14 months ago. The company announced the figure Tuesday as it nears commercial operation and prepares to reopen ticket sales. Virgin Galactic already had more than 600 firm reservations that were taken from customers in 60 countries until the December 2018 flight, when it closed down ticket sales. The company says it will begin a process that will allow those online registrants who are serious about becoming passenger astronauts to register for a firm reservation by paying a fully refundable deposit of $1,000.