In Video, Trump Sympathizes With Protesters, But Tells Them To 'Go Home'

After hours of silence as a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Trump tweeted in a video late Wednesday afternoon that his supporters should "go home," but once again repeated his fraudulent claim that the election was stolen.

"I know your pain. I know your hurt," Trump said in a short video from the Rose Garden of the White House, posted to social media. "We had an election that was stolen from us," he said, repeating debunked claims that election fraud had ruined his fictitious "landslide election."

"But you have to go home now," he said. "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

One person, however, earlier suffered a gunshot wound at the U.S. Capitol amid the violent occupation and was transported by Washington, D.C. Emergency Medical Services from the building.

"This was a fraudulent election," Trump claimed baselessly again, "but we can't play into the hands of these people. So go home. We love you. You're very special."

Twitter took the extraordinary step of not even allowing replies, retweets or likes on the video.

"This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence," a warning on the tweet said.

Earlier in the day, in a speech from the Ellipse outside the White House, Trump urged his backers to march to the Capitol, saying he would go with them, but instead he returned to the White House, as the insurrection unfolded.

