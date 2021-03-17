Vice President's husband tours New Mexico vaccination clinic

KEWA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris joined officials in New Mexico on Wednesday to tour a tribal vaccination clinic.

Kewa Pueblo has vaccinated the majority of its tribal members. Doug Emhoff called it a vaccination model and acknowledged how hard the coronavirus has hit Native American communities. He says he was inspired by the work Kewa and other New Mexico pueblos have done to bring their communities together at a trying time.

Nearby pueblos also have vaccinated tribal members at high rates. Many of them focused initially on cultural leaders and those who are fluent in their native languages.