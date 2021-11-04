Vaccination days/times announced for Las Cruces Adults, Children 5-11

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health’s Las Cruces Public Health Office announces no cost COVID-19 and flu vaccinations for adults and children ages 5-to-11-years-old at the following days, locations and times:

The Las Cruces Public Health Office, 1170 N. Solano Dr., will start Friday November 5th vaccines for adults and kids 5-to-11-years-old at the following days and times:

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays :

Adults: 8:30am-11:30am.

Children 5-11: 1:00pm-4:00pm.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online by visiting VaccineNM.org. Anyone without internet access or having difficulty scheduling online can call (575) 528-5064. Walk-ins are welcome while vaccine supplies last.

The Department of Health will also continue to offer both COVID-19 and flu vaccinations at no cost at the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd in Las Cruces, every Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm for adults only.

Individuals wanting only flu vaccinations will be allowed to receive their flu shot without receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

Additional times and locations to include vaccinations in partnership with Las Cruces Public Schools will be announced at a later date.

In addition to initial vaccination or receiving booster shots, spread of COVID-19 can be minimized by masking in public, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds and monitoring your health daily to include getting tested when you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Information from the New Mexico Department of Health.