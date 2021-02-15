UTEP Delays Opening Due to Inclement Weather

Due to inclement weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, all in-person activities at The University of Texas at El Paso will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. This includes the on-campus COVID-19 walk-up testing sites and the YWCA University Heights Early Learning Center.

UTEP’s Student Recreation Center will delay opening until noon.

The state drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in the Schuster 1 and Schuster 3 parking lots will be closed on Monday.

All in-person activities with a scheduled start time prior to 10 a.m. will be cancelled for the day.

All remote activities will take place at their regularly scheduled time.