UTEP Campus Opening Two Hours Late

The University of Texas at El Paso will open late today, Feb. 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. due to icy conditions. Critical facilities support personnel and the UTEP Police Department employees are asked to check with their supervisors regarding work schedules. Students, faculty and staff are asked to exercise safety and caution while driving to campus. For updates on weather and campus closures, follow local media reports or visit utep.edu/emergency.