U.S. Women's Soccer Is Up 2-1 In A Must-Win Olympic Game Against The Netherlands

TOKYO — The U.S. women's soccer team is up 2-1 at halftime in its must-win match against The Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics.

If they lose today, they'll go home. If they win, they'll advance to the semifinal.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema made a goal 18 minutes into the first half, but the U.S. team quickly answered.

Ten minutes later, U.S. midfielder Samantha Mewis scored with a diving header, teed up by teammate Lynn Williams. Williams scored her own goal three minutes later.

The team's play so far at the Games has been uneven. In group play, they lost their first game against Sweden, beat New Zealand, and played Australia to a scoreless.

The U.S. is trying to become the first reigning Women's World Cup champion to ever take Olympic gold.

