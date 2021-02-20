US unwinds Trump policy making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to restore the asylum system to the way it worked for decades by releasing a group of asylum-seekers into the U.S. It ends their long wait in Mexico and unravels a key anti-immigration policy of former President Donald Trump. The 25 people who arrived Friday are the first of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico” program who will now wait in the U.S. for their court hearings instead of south of the border. The new arrivals were taken to San Diego hotels to quarantine. U.S. officials are warning people against coming to the border.