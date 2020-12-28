U.S. Team Surprises Many In Online Chess Olympiad For People With Disabilities

The International Chess Federation held an online Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the team from the U.S. shocked many with a tenth place finish.

Last month, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) held its first online Olympiad for People with Disabilities. Over 61 teams from 45 countries entered this virtual event.

The team from the United States shocked many with a top ten finish. It was a major surprise to most considering the team was ranked 39th in the world. The team’s coach and captain Lior Lapid previously lived in Las Cruces for nearly 20 years. He says the team reached the goal he set for them.

“My role as coach is to try to remove or replace those limiting beliefs with the knowledge that when these talented players set their mind to something, they can really achieve anything."

The U.S. team started the tournament with a first-round tie against opponents from the second Russian team, which Lapid says was a big confidence booster, considering Russia has historically been a chess powerhouse.

“All seven rounds we were paired with higher ranked teams. We never played a lower ranked team even once."

The team’s player on second board, 16-year-old Griffin McConnell from Golden, Colorado has found success already in his young career. He gained international recognition after performing well in a tournament in Turkey. Griffin says he plays hours every single day to improve his game and ranking.

“Four hours is what I’m doing every single day."

McConnell, who has epilepsy, praised his teammates on their performance during the online event. It was one that he says was very physically challenging for him due to the screen time.

“I had two seizures while I was playing, luckily I won one of the games," McConnell said.

This year's Olympiad took place online. Team member Jessica Lauser says that allowed her to take part in the international event. Although Lauser is a chess champion, she says she can't take part in many international events because it can be too expensive.

“I’ve been the overall U.S. Blind champion the past three years running, so I’ve qualified for all of that, but I’ve never afforded to go,” Lauser said.

Lauser, who is legally blind resides in Kansas City, Missouri. She says many people with disabilities face poverty.

“The biggest thing that makes those things difficult to live with is poverty."

That’s one of the reasons why the team’s coach Lior Lapid is hoping more funding can be available in the future for the team. He says he thinks the team can do even better and more funding can help make that happen.

“I think top three is realistic, but we would need some support,” said Lapid.



