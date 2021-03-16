US seeks more time to rewrite Mexican wolf management rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are asking a federal judge for more time to rewrite rules that guide management of Mexican gray wolves in the wild.

The population of endangered predators is starting to rebound despite many hurdles since releases began more than two decades ago. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends that progress is being made under the current rules and that extra time is needed to gather more data and to conduct public meetings. The agency also said its short-staffed.

Environmentalists are opposed to more delays. Meanwhile, ranchers in New Mexico and Arizona are worried their concerns are being ignored.