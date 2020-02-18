U.S. Honor Flag will Recognize Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez of Las Cruces

The U.S. Honor Flag is headed to Las Cruces, New Mexico to honor Sergeant First Class Antonio Rodriguez. SFC Antonio Rey Rodriguez, "Rod", 28, passed away on February 8, 2020 while courageously serving his country in Afghanistan.

United Airlines will be escorting the U.S. Honor Flag to El Paso, Texas (ELP) from Denver, Colorado (DEN) after honoring West Metro Fire Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Dan Moran. El Paso County Sheriff's Office, El Paso Police Department, and Las Cruces Police Department Honor Guards will be receiving the U.S. Honor Flag upon arrival in El Paso. Honor Guards will escort the U.S. Honor Flag to Getz Funeral Home in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where it will be placed with SFC Rodriguez until interment.

Flight details will be posted on Facebook.

The U.S. Honor Flag is one American flag that has traveled millions of miles since 9/11. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011 and has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

